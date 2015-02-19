U.S. sells 30-year TIPS to strong demand

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $9 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities to strong investor demand, resulting in the lowest yield on this debt maturity in two years.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 69.04 percent of the latest 30-year TIPS supply. This was their largest share at a 30-year TIPS auction since data were available going back to February 2010, Treasury data showed.

Small bond dealers, large money firms and other direct bidders purchased 3.96 percent of the latest TIPS issue, their smallest share since June 2013.

Primary dealers or the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 27.0 percent of the TIPS supply. This was their smallest share going back to February 2010. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)