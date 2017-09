NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $35 billion in five-year government securities to solid demand, bringing their yield to 1.380 percent, the lowest level since January, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of the total bids submitted to the amount of five-year notes offered was 2.56, above the 2.35 at the prior auction in March and the highest since November when it was 2.91. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)