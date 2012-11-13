FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Archduke Joseph diamond fetches $21.5 mln at auction
November 13, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Archduke Joseph diamond fetches $21.5 mln at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A huge, internally flawless diamond from India’s fabled Golconda mines was sold at auction in Geneva on Tuesday night for 20.355 million Swiss francs ($21.48 million), Christie’s said.

The rare, colourless stone weighing 76.02 carats once belonged to Archduke Joseph August of Austria (1872-1962), a prince of the Hungarian line of the Habsburgs. Its pre-sale estimate was 15 million Swiss francs to 25 million Swiss francs.

The diamond was the star lot at Christie’s semi-annual jewellery sale in Geneva, where more than 300 lots were on the block. ($1 = 0.9475 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy)

