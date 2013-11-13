FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Pink Star" diamond sells for world record at auction - Sotheby's
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 13, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

"Pink Star" diamond sells for world record at auction - Sotheby's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The “Pink Star”, a huge flawless pink diamond, was auctioned for 68 million Swiss francs ($73.99 million) in Geneva on Wednesday, a world record price for a gemstone, Sotheby’s said.

The oval-shaped diamond, mounted on a ring, weighed in at 59.60 carats.

“Ladies and gentlemen, 68 million is the world record bid for a diamond ever bid and it’s right here,” Sotheby’s David Bennett said to applause as he brought down the hammer in the Geneva salesroom.

Sotheby’s said it was still calculating the final price, which will include the buyer’s premium. ($1 = 0.9191 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.