Foreigners buy most U.S. 10-year notes at auction since 2011
#Funds News
February 24, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Foreigners buy most U.S. 10-year notes at auction since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought $7.999 billion in U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes at an auction in February, their biggest purchase since Aug. 2011, according to Treasury data released on Tuesday.

This major investor class including overseas central banks bought $3.227 billion of 10-year notes at the prior auction held in January.

On Feb. 11, the Treasury Department sold $24 billion of 10-year notes at a yield of 2.000 percent.

Foreign investors bought $8.627 billion at the 10-year note sale in August 2011 shortly after Standard & Poor’s stripped the United States of its top AAA-rating. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
