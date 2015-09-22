FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 2-year notes at highest yield since December
#Funds News
September 22, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 2-year notes at highest yield since December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year notes at a yield of 0.699 percent, up from 0.663 percent at the prior auction in August and the highest yield since December, Treasury data showed.

Short-dated U.S. yields had been rising as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in the coming months.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount offered was 3.27, above August’s 2.16 which was the weakest since October.

Investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 43.22 percent of the latest two-year note offering, less than August’s 47.09 percent and their smallest share since May.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 13.31 percent of the two-year issue, up from 10.27 percent in August.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business with the Federal Reserve bought 43.48 percent at the auction, up from 42.64 percent in August and their largest share since April.

“The buyside bids were good, but not very aggressive, while the dealer bid continues to disappoint,” Stone & McCarthy Research Associates wrote in a note on the auction.

The Treasury earlier said the high yield on the latest two-year note makes it an addition to a prior five-year note issued on Oct. 1, 2012. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

