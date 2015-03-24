FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Primary dealers buy fewest U.S. 2-year notes since 2012
#Funds News
March 24, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Primary dealers buy fewest U.S. 2-year notes since 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s top firms on Tuesday bought their smallest share of U.S. two-year Treasury notes at an auction since late 2012, U.S. Treasury data showed.

Primary dealers, or the 22 bond dealers that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, purchased 35.99 percent of the $26 billion of two-year notes issue offered. This was their smallest share purchase at a two-year auction since 28.32 percent in October 2012. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
