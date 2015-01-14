U.S. sells 30-year bonds at record-low yield

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds at a yield of 2.430 percent, the lowest ever at an auction, on strong demand for long-dated U.S. government debt due to worries about weak global growth.

The yield on the latest 30-year bond supply was nearly 42 basis points lower than at the prior auction in December but came in about 1.5 basis points above traders’ expectations .

Some analysts earlier cautioned the rock-bottom yields might push some investors to the sidelines.

Overall bidding on the 30-year issue which was introduced in November retreated from a near two-year high in December.

The ratio of the amount of bids to the 30-year bond offered on Wednesday, the final part of this week’s $58 billion in fixed-rate Treasuries supply, was 2.32, down from a 23-month high of 2.76 in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)