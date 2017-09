NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of a previously issued 30-year bond at a yield of 2.681 percent to soft demand, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of total bids to the amount offered was 2.18, which was the lowest level since last May. In February, this gauge of overall demand was 2.26. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)