U.S. sells 30-year bonds to modest bids

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds to soft demand, paying a yield of 3.084 percent, higher than traders had expected, Treasury data showed.

Last month, the same amount of 30-year Treasuries supply cleared at a yield of 3.138 percent, a nine-month high.

The share of combined purchases among direct and indirect bidders, a proxy of investor demand, of the latest 30-year supply came in at 59.2 percent, the smallest in three months and below June’s 66.4 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)