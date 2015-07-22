FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Foreigners buy fewest U.S. 30-year bonds at auction since 2013
July 22, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Foreigners buy fewest U.S. 30-year bonds at auction since 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in paragraph 2 to $997 million)

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors purchased less than $1 billion worth of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds at an auction held in July, the lowest amount in more than two years, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.

Overseas private investors and central banks bought $997 million, or 7.7 percent, of the $13 billion in 30-year bonds offered on July 9.

This was the smallest this group of investors had purchased at a 30-year auction since $601 million in June 2013.

At the prior auction in June, foreigners bought $1.786 billion of the 30-year bonds offered. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
