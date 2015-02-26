FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. seven-year note sale meets soft demand
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. seven-year note sale meets soft demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year notes to soft demand, resulting in a higher-than-expected yield on the latest debt supply, Treasury data showed.

The government securities due in February 2022 fetched a yield of 1.834 percent, higher than the 1.590 percent yield at the last seven-year note sale in January.

In the ‘when-issued’ market, traders had expected the latest seven-year Treasuries issue to sell at a yield of about 1.8260 percent, according to Tradeweb.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount on offer was 2.37, down from 2.50 in January. This measure of overall demand was the weakest since the seven-year auction held in November 2013 when it was 2.36. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.