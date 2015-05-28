FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 7-year notes at highest yield since Dec
May 28, 2015 / 5:17 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 7-year notes at highest yield since Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year notes at a yield of 1.888 percent, up from 1.820 percent at the prior auction in April and the highest level since December, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount offered was 2.49, above April’s 2.44 and the strongest since January.

Direct and indirect bidders combined bought about two-thirds of the latest seven-year issue, while primary dealers or the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business with the U.S. Federal Reserve purchased the rest. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

