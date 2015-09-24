FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 7-year notes to solid demand
September 24, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 7-year notes to solid demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year notes to solid investor demand, completing this week’s $90 billion offering of fixed-rate supply.

The latest seven-year Treasuries issue fetched a yield of 1.813 percent, down from 1.930 percent at the prior auction in August and the lowest yield at an auction since March.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount offered was 2.51, slightly lower than 2.53 in August and above its 12-month average of 2.45.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 62.59 percent of the issue, up from 50.84 percent in August and their largest share since December 2010.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 8.89 percent of the latest seven-year supply, down from 14.15 percent in August and their smallest share since last December.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with Federal Reserve bought 28.52 percent, down from 35.00 percent in August and their smallest share since a record low of 25.96 percent set in March 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

