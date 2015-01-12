FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells T-bills at lowest rates in six weeks
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sells T-bills at lowest rates in six weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday paid investors the lowest interest rates on new three- and six-month bills in six weeks due to safe-haven demand for low-risk cash-like investments.

Worries about the euro zone possibly entering into deflation and the ongoing slump in oil prices have spurred investors to pile money into less risky investments, analysts said.

The government’s finance arm auctioned $24 billion in three-month bills due April 16 at an interest rate of 0.025 percent, down from 0.030 percent set last week.

It also sold $24 billion of six-month T-bills due July 16

at an interest rate of 0.085 percent, below previous week’s 0.110 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
