U.S. 1-month T-bill sale fetches strongest bid in 2 months
January 13, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. 1-month T-bill sale fetches strongest bid in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $30 billion in four-week or one-month bills to the strongest bid in two months and at an interest rate of 0.015 percent, higher than previous week’s 0.010 percent, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of the amount of bids to the 1-month T-bills offered was 3.84, higher than last week’s 3.77.

Tuesday’s bid-to-cover ratio matched the level at an 1-month auction on Nov. 12 when the Treasury sold $40 billion worth of this bill maturity at an interest rate of 0.045 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

