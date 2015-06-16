FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 1-month bills to strongest bid since Sept
#Funds News
June 16, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 1-month bills to strongest bid since Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $25 billion of one-month or four-week debt to the strongest demand since September, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-month bills offered was 4.64, the highest since 5.11 at an auction on Sept. 23.

At last week’s auction, the bid-to-cover was 3.79 for $35 billion worth of supply.

The Treasury paid no interest to investors on this T-bill maturity for the first time in six auctions.

Last week’s one-month bill supply fetched an interest rate of 0.005 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
