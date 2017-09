NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $30 billion in four-week or one-month bills, paying investors at an interest rate of 0.015 percent, the highest in six weeks, Treasury data showed.

The interest rate on the latest one-month T-bill issue due on July 30 compared with zero on the issue sold a week earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong)