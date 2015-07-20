U.S. sells 3-month bills at highest rate since March

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion in three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.030 percent, which was the highest since March 30 and above 0.015 percent at the three previous auctions, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of three-month T-bill issue offered was 3.83, lower than prior week’s 4.07.

Meanwhile, the Treasury will pay on $24 billion of six-month T-bills an interest rate of 0.135 percent, matching the level last set at an auction on March 30 and higher than previous auction’s 0.100 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest six-month bill auction was 3.67, higher than last week’s 3.89 and the lowest since March 30. (Reporting by Richard Leong)