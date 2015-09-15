UPDATE 1-U.S. sells 1-month bills to strongest bid since June

* Latest U.S. 1-month bill supply pays no interest

* One-month bill offering smallest since early 2014

* U.S. sells 1-year bills at highest rate since 2010 (Adds details on one-year bill sale)

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $20 billion in one-month bills to the strongest demand in nearly three months, allowing it to pay no interest to investors, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 4.07, up from 3.55 last week and the highest since 4.80 at an auction held June 23.

The amount of the latest one-month T-bill issue was the smallest since $8 billion offered on Feb. 11, 2014.

Last week, the Treasury paid an interest rate of 0.005 percent on $30 billion of one-month bill supply.

The Treasury has pared its one-month bill offering size for three straight weeks in advance of the federal borrowing limit that would be hit later this year.

At the same time, the Treasury sold $20 billion in one-year bills at an interest rate of 0.440 percent, which was the highest since April 2010.

At the prior one-year bill sale in August, the Treasury paid investors an interest rate of 0.410 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.17, down from 3.80 in August and lowest since an auction held in September 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)