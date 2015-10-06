FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. sells more T-bills at zero interest rate
October 6, 2015

UPDATE 1-U.S. sells more T-bills at zero interest rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds 1-month bill rate hit five-year low)

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $23 billion worth of bills at interest rates of zero a day after it paid investors no interest on three-month T-bills for the first time ever.

Demand for T-bills has outstripped supply in recent weeks as the Treasury has cut back the supply of this type of ultra short-dated debt in anticipation of the government hitting its statutory debt limit, currently at $18.1 trillion, later this year.

Bets the Federal Reserve may postpone a possible interest rate increase to 2016 have also helped push T-bill rates into negative territory.

Tuesday’s bidding for $8 billion of the latest one-month bill issue was less intense than last week. The ratio of the bids to the amount offered was 9.74, below the record peak of 10.72 at the prior auction a week earlier.

The Treasury also auctioned $15 billion in 25-day cash management bills at an interest rate of zero. The bid-to-cover ratio was strong at 7.93.

On the open market, the interest rate on one-month T-bills hit a five-year low of -0.036 percent before moving up to -0.020 percent in mid-afternoon trading, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

