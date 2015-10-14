FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 1-month bills at zero interest rate
#Funds News
October 14, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 1-month bills at zero interest rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold one-month bills at zero interest rates for a fifth consecutive week as investor demand outstrips shrinking supply with the federal government approaching its statutory borrowing limit.

The Treasury sold $5 billion worth of one-month T-bills, which is the smallest weekly offering of this debt maturity since it began selling it in a single-price auction format in July 2001.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 9.66, down from prior week’s 9.74 and below the record high of 10.72 set two weeks ago.

The latest sale was delayed due to operational issue, the Treasury said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
