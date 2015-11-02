FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. seen raising T-bills supply by $173 bln-JPMorgan
#Funds News
November 2, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. seen raising T-bills supply by $173 bln-JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to ratchet up its issuance of bills by $173 billion in the next six weeks in the wake of last week’s deal that increased the federal debt limit, J.P. Morgan analysts said on Monday.

Starting in September, the Treasury shrank the sizes of its bill auctions by about $200 billion in anticipation of the possibility the government would exhaust its borrowing capacity, which had been at $18.1 trillion, this week.

Moreover, its cash balance fell to $30 billion on Thursday, raising the risk it may begin to postpone repayments on its debt obligations.

Interest rates on T-bills that mature in November retreated back near zero after jumping earlier on worries about possible U.S. default if the debt ceiling were not increased.

On Friday, President Barack Obama signed into law a two-year budget agreement that would avert automatic spending cuts and suspend the debt limit through March 15, 2017.

“From the markets’ perspective, this was a positive, yet somewhat expected, outcome, as the passage of the deal removed all default risks related to Treasuries,” J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

