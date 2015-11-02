FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 1-month bill auction to be biggest in 11 months
November 2, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. 1-month bill auction to be biggest in 11 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $50 billion of one-month bills on Tuesday, the most at an auction in 11 months after the government increased its borrowing limit last week.

Since September, the Treasury had reduced T-bill supply in anticipation of not being able to sell more debt this week if Congress and the White House could not reach a deal to avert a government default.

The Treasury had sold $5 billion of one-month T-bills in each of the previous three weeks, which was the smallest weekly amount since it adopted a single-price auction format for this maturity in July 2001.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

