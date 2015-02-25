FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. five-year note sale fetches firm demand
February 25, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. five-year note sale fetches firm demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $35 billion of five-year government debt at a yield of 1.480 percent, higher than the 1.288 percent yield realized in January’s sale of that maturity, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of total bids submitted to the amount offered was 2.54, higher than January’s 2.49 and the strongest since November’s 2.91.

“We expected a decent auction and the stats were slightly better than average, but not exceptional,” Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas wrote in a note on the auction.

Foreign central banks, fund managers and other indirect bidders bought 60.08 percent of the latest five-year note supply , which was smaller than January’s 63.07 percent.

Small bond dealers, large money managers and direct bidders bought 7.59 percent, less than January’s 9.49 percent.

Primary dealers or the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 32.43 percent, more than January’s 27.45 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

