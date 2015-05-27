FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 5-year notes at highest yield since December
May 27, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 5-year notes at highest yield since December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $35 billion of five-year notes to solid investor demand at a yield of 1.560 percent, up from 1.380 percent at the prior auction in April and the highest since December.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount offered was 2.46, down from April’s 2.56.

Large investment funds and other direct bidders bought 9.96 percent of the latest five-year issue due in May 2020 , which was their largest share since October. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

