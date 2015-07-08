Foreigners bought fewer U.S. bonds at auctions

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Overseas investors purchased fewer U.S. Treasuries at auctions in June than May, when there was optimism Greece would clinch a debt and more bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in September, Treasury data released on Wednesday showed.

Foreigners bought $3.340 billion of two-year notes two weeks ago, down from $5.280 billion at the two-year note sale in May.

They purchased $4.583 billion of five-year Treasuries, down from $7.489 billion in May and $5.806 billion of seven-year securities, down from $6.111 billion a month earlier.

While foreign investors purchased fewer Treasuries at auctions in late June, investment funds bought more than the amounts they were allotted by the Treasury in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)