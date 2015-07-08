FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreigners bought fewer U.S. bonds at auctions
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 8, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Foreigners bought fewer U.S. bonds at auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Overseas investors purchased fewer U.S. Treasuries at auctions in June than May, when there was optimism Greece would clinch a debt and more bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in September, Treasury data released on Wednesday showed.

Foreigners bought $3.340 billion of two-year notes two weeks ago, down from $5.280 billion at the two-year note sale in May.

They purchased $4.583 billion of five-year Treasuries, down from $7.489 billion in May and $5.806 billion of seven-year securities, down from $6.111 billion a month earlier.

While foreign investors purchased fewer Treasuries at auctions in late June, investment funds bought more than the amounts they were allotted by the Treasury in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.