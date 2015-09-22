Foreigners bought fewest U.S. 30-year bonds since 2010

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Foreigners purchased the fewest U.S. 30-year Treasuries at an auction in early September since March 2010, as China and other Asian central banks spent their foreign exchanges reserves to defend their currencies in recent weeks, according to U.S. Treasury data released on Tuesday.

Overseas private and official investors bought only $752 million of the $13 billion in 30-year bonds offered on Sept. 10.

This was less than the $1.825 billion they purchased at the previous auction in August.

It was also the lowest amount since the $356 million they bought in March 2010, Treasury data showed.

Foreign investors also bought fewer 10-year note supply earlier this month. They acquired $5.066 billion in 10-year Treasuries, down from $5.448 billion in August.

They, however, purchased more three-year Treasuries in early September at $4.320 billion, up from $3.241 billion in August. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)