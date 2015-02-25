FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Direct bidders buy record low amount of U.S. floating-rate notes
February 25, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Direct bidders buy record low amount of U.S. floating-rate notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Small bond dealers, large fund managers and other direct bidders bought $250 million of U.S. two-year floating-rate notes at an auction on Wednesday, which was the lowest amount ever since this security debuted in January 2014, Treasury data showed.

This major group of bidders bought $1.040 billion of FRN at an auction in January.

Overall demand at the two-year FRN sale however was strong.

The ratio of all the bids submitted to the $13 billion offered was 4.28, up from 3.72 in January and the strongest since September. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

