NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $13 billion of two-year floating-rate notes to record low demand, resulting in the widest discount margin at an auction since this government debt product was introduced in January 2014.

The ratio of the bids submitted to the amount offered was 2.87, lower than August’s 3.50 and the weakest reading since this issue was introduced.