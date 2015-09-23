UPDATE 1-U.S. sells 2-year FRN to record-low demand

(Adds auction details, quote)

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $13 billion of two-year floating-rate notes to record low demand, resulting in the widest discount margin at an auction since this government debt product was introduced in January 2014.

The ratio of the bids submitted to the FRN amount offered was 2.87, lower than August’s 3.50 and the weakest reading since this issue was introduced.

“The auction went poorly and secondary market liquidity for this product remains relatively poor, so secondary market activity will probably be limited,” Jefferies & Co.’s money market strategist Tom Simons wrote on the FRN auction.

He blamed end of third-quarter constraints for possibly causing the weak bidding for the latest two-year FRN supply.

The discount margin, or the interest rate premium the Treasury pays investors over the floating-rate note’s benchmark was 0.120 percent, compared with August’s 0.086 percent and the was the widest margin since this product’s debut last year.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 22.01 percent of the supply, down from 43.55 percent in August and their smallest share on record, Treasury data showed.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 2.71 percent at the auction, up from nil in August and their largest share since January.

Primary dealers, or the top 22 Wall Street banks that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought a record amount at 75.28 percent. Last month, they bought 56.45 percent.