U.S. offers smallest 1-month bill supply since 2001
October 13, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. offers smallest 1-month bill supply since 2001

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it will sell $5 billion in one-month bills on Wednesday, which is the smallest offering since it began selling them in the current single-price auction format in July 2001.

The Treasury has been shrinking its weekly bill offerings in recent weeks in anticipation of the federal government hitting its statutory debt limit, currently at $18.1 trillion, as early as November.

Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may postpone a possible interest rate increase until 2016 have helped push T-bill rates into negative territory.

Last week, it auctioned $8 billion of one-month bills at zero interest rates. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

