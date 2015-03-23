FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sells T-bills at lower interest rates after Fed
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells T-bills at lower interest rates after Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday paid lower interest rates to investors on $48 billion of bills after the Federal Reserve hinted it was in no hurry to raise rates last week, spurring a sharp drop in short-term borrowing costs.

The Treasury sold $24 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.020 percent, down from 0.040 percent last week, which was the highest level since Dec. 29, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of three-month T-bills offered was 3.78, up from the prior week’s 3.69, which was the lowest since Oct. 15, 2013.

The Treasury sold $24 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.105 percent, lower than last week’s 0.145 percent, which the highest since Dec. 22.

The bid-to-cover ratio of the latest six-month T-bill auction was 3.72, up from the prior week’s 3.59, which was the lowest since Oct. 15, 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.