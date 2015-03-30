FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sells T-bills at higher interest rates
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells T-bills at higher interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday paid higher interest rates to investors on $48 billion of bills as short-term borrowing rates have drifted higher ahead of the end of the first quarter.

The Treasury sold $24 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.035 percent, up from 0.020 percent last week, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of three-month T-bills offered was 3.90, up from the prior week’s 3.78. Two weeks ago, this gauge of overall auction demand for this T-bill maturity fell to its lowest since Oct. 15, 2013.

The Treasury sold $24 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.135 percent, up from last week’s 0.105 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio of the latest six-month T-bill auction was 3.66, up from the prior week’s 3.72. Two weeks earlier, it hit its lowest since Oct. 15, 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.