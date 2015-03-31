FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sells one-month T-bills at higher interest rate
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells one-month T-bills at higher interest rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday paid higher interest rate to investors on $40 billion of one-month bills as short-term borrowing costs rose at the end of the first quarter.

The Treasury sold $40 billion of the latest one-month bill issue at an interest rate of 0.050 percent, matching the level at an auction two weeks ago which was the highest level since Nov. 25.

The interest rate at last week’s one-month bill sale was 0.020 percent.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-month T-bills offered was 3.39, which was the lowest since Dec. 16 when it was 3.28.

Last week’s bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of auction demand, was 3.45.

Meanwhile, the Treasury sold $25 billion of one-year bills at an interest rate of 0.26 percent, the same level as the prior auction held on March 3.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.71, the lowest in four auctions and down from 3.91 at the prior auction.

The (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.