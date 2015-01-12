FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors buy nearly 61 pct share at U.S. three-year note sale
January 12, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Investors buy nearly 61 pct share at U.S. three-year note sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Investors bought a huge share of the $24 billion of U.S. three-year Treasuries note supply on Monday, prompted by bets that the Federal Reserve might scrap possible plans to raise interest rates in 2015 on signs inflation would remain below target.

Indirect and direct bidders bought nearly 61 percent of the amount of three-year notes offered, which was the highest combined percentage by these two groups since mid-2010, according to Treasury data.

Shorter-dated Treasuries have fallen since the end of 2014 on worries about Europe and tumbling oil prices on the global economy.

On Friday, three-year Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in over four weeks after official data showed domestic hourly earnings unexpectedly fell in December despite continued jobs gains. The latest wage reading stoked bets the U.S. central bank would not consider ending its near-zero interest-rate policy this year. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

