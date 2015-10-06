FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 3-year notes at lowest yield since April
October 6, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 3-year notes at lowest yield since April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $24 billion of new three-year notes to mediocre demand at a yield of 0.895 percent, the lowest since April and below the 1.056 percent at the prior auction in September, Treasury data showed.

Treasuries yields have fallen in the past month on worries about slowing global demand and bets the Federal Reserve may postpone a possible interest rate increase later this year.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.14, the weakest since August 2014 and lower than 3.23 at the previous auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

