UPDATE 1-U.S. sells TIPS to solid investor demand
May 21, 2015 / 5:37 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. sells TIPS to solid investor demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from latest auction)

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) to solid investor demand, resulting in a yield of 0.358 percent, Treasury data showed.

The yield on the reopened 10-year TIPS issue was more than 1 basis point higher than what traders had thought and the highest in three auctions.

Indirect bidders which include foreign central banks bought 67.1 percent of the latest 10-year TIPS supply, the second largest share on record. They bought a record 75.71 percent share at the previous auction in March.

Direct bidders which include large money managers bought 4.55 percent of the reopened TIPS issue, up from 1.08 percent at the prior auction.

Primary dealers, the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the U.S. Federal Reserve, bought 28.35 percent, their biggest share in three auctions and up from 23.21 percent at the prior auction.

On the open market, longer-dated regular Treasuries added to their earlier gains following the TIPS sale. Benchmark 10-year notes were up 16/32 in price for a yield of 2.192 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
