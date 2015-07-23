U.S. sells 10-year TIPS at highest yield since November

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $15 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.491 percent, the highest yield since an auction in November and above 0.358 percent at the prior auction held in May, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of the bids submitted to the amount of the 10-year TIPS offered was 2.31, below 2.33 at the May auction and the lowest since a 10-year TIPS sale in September. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)