U.S. Treasury sells $16 bln TIPS to record investor demand
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury sells $16 bln TIPS to record investor demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $16 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to record investor demand as the sector’s recent rout enticed bargain-minded participants to the auction.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 76.36 percent of the five-year TIPS originally issued in April, their largest share since the Treasury made the data available.

At the previous five-year TIPS auction in April, indirect bidders purchased 61.48 percent of the supply. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
