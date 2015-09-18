U.S. sells 10-year TIPS at highest yield in a year

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sold $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.600 percent, the highest yield in a year, Treasury data showed.

This was the first U.S. government debt auction after the Federal Reserve left key short-term interest rates near zero on Thursday due to concerns about global risks and recent market volatility.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said at her press conference after the Fed’s two-day policy meeting on Thursday overseas economic uncertainties may put further downward pressure on domestic inflation in the near term.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.36, up from 2.31 at the prior auction in July and the strongest since an auction in March.

Large investment funds and other indirect bidders bought 73.28 percent of the 10-year TIPS supply, up from 64.83 percent at the prior auction and the second-largest share of new 10-year TIPS on record.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 0.75 percent of the latest TIPS offering, sharply down from 8.15 percent in July and their lowest purchase share since October 2009.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed bought 25.96 percent of the 10-year TIPS supply, down from 27.02 percent at the prior auction and their smallest purchase share since March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)