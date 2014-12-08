FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Funds bought record amount of U.S. 5-year notes -Treasury data
#Funds News
December 8, 2014

Funds bought record amount of U.S. 5-year notes -Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Investment funds bought more than 50 percent of the $35 billion of U.S. five-year government debt offered in November, making their purchase the biggest at a five-year auction since the Treasury Department made such data available going back to 2001.

On Nov. 25, mutual funds, money managers, hedge funds and other investors bought $18.778 billion of the five-year notes due Nov. 20, 2019, Treasury data released on Monday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
