VW's Audi says China sales up 13 pct in Sept on SUV demand
October 6, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

VW's Audi says China sales up 13 pct in Sept on SUV demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Audi said on Monday sales in China, the German luxury auto brand’s largest market, increased 13 percent in September on demand for sport-utility vehicles.

Volkswagen’s flagship premium division delivered 51,614 passenger cars and SUVs last month. Nine-month sales were up 16 percent to 415,704 models, fueled by the Q3 and Q5 SUV models.

Audi expects sales in China to climb to about 550,000 autos this year, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said last week at the Paris auto show, an increase by about 12 percent from last year’s 492,000.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Thomas Atkins

