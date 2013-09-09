FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen unit Audi sees August sales rise 10 percent
September 9, 2013

Volkswagen unit Audi sees August sales rise 10 percent

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi said it had sold more than a million vehicles in the first eight months of the year, a 7.2 percent increase compared with the year-earlier period, driven by a 20 percent jump in volumes in China.

In August, sales rose 9.8 percent to 118,650 vehicles thanks to a 21.5 percent sales rise in the U.S., where demand for the A6 and A7 and clean diesel engines helped to drive sales.

Audi said it was on track for reaching its target of achieving 1.5 million deliveries by year end, thanks to double digit sales growth in North America and Asia-Pacific. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)

