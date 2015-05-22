FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi says to enhance Chinese connected-car offerings with Baidu
May 22, 2015 / 8:04 AM / 2 years ago

Audi says to enhance Chinese connected-car offerings with Baidu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NECKARSULM, Germany, May 22 (Reuters) - Audi said on Friday its planned cooperation with China’s web services provider Baidu aims to enhance connected-car offerings in the world’s largest auto market.

Based on a partnership agreed in January, the two companies will jointly develop navigation map data, positioning algorithms and point-of-interest functions, Audi said in a statement published ahead of its annual shareholder meeting in Neckarsulm, Germany.

Audi and Baidu agreed a memorandum of understanding in January and will sign a contract on their partnership at the May 25-27 international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Shanghai.

Audi also said it will develop a China-specific LTE module with Huawei to deliver fast-data transmission. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

