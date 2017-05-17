Audi CEO's contract to be extended through end-2022 -sources

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler's contract will be extended by another five years through 2022, people familiar with the matter said.

The Volkswagen luxury division's supervisory board will approve a third term for Stadler at a meeting later on Wednesday, two sources close to VW group told Reuters.

The contract of Stadler, who has been under fire in recent months for his handling of the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal, will be extended through Dec. 31, 2022, the sources said. His current contract is due to expire at the end of this year.

Audi declined comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)