October 28, 2013 / 9:45 AM / 4 years ago

Audi CEO says no quick western Europe car market recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said that western European auto markets will not recover before the end of the decade.

Stadler’s comments, made on Monday during a two-day conference of car executives in Munich, were more pessimistic than those at last month’s Frankfurt auto show.

On Sept. 10, the head of Volkswagen’s luxury flagship division said it could take another one or two years before the European car market recovery picked up speed. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

