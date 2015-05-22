Audi chairman says will take "bit of time" to replace Piech on board

NECKARSULM, Germany, May 22 (Reuters) - Audi Chairman Martin Winterkorn said on Friday it would still take “a bit of time” to replace Ferdinand Piech and his wife on the luxury carmaker’s supervisory board.

Piech and his wife quit their board seats at the VW group on April 25 after a public showdown with Winterkorn.

Separately, sales chief Luca de Meo said Russia would remain a growth market for Audi over the long term despite the ongoing auto slump amid the country’s economic crisis. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)