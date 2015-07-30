FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi CFO says H2 China profits will be similar to H1
July 30, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Audi CFO says H2 China profits will be similar to H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Audi expects second-half profit from Chinese operations to be similar to first-half earnings in the world’s largest auto market, finance chief Axel Strotbek said on Thursday during an earnings call.

The Volkswagen-owned division, top-selling luxury brand in China, suffered its first sales drop there in May in more than two years.

Separately, the CFO said tailwinds from the weaker euro may lessen in the second half after giving “strong momentum” to sales. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

