FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Audi and FAW sign China electric car cooperation deal
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 17, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 7 months ago

Audi and FAW sign China electric car cooperation deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Audi AG said it will expand its model portfolio in China to include locally produced electric cars produced by FAW VW, handing a lifeline to China FAW Group Corp. whose brands have struggled.

On Tuesday, Audi outlined a 10-year plan with FAW Group with a new company for mobility and digital services and closer cooperation in the area of financial services. Audi and FAW also agreed to produce five additional e-tron models for China in the next five years, including purely battery-powered cars with ranges of more than 500 kilometers.

An early entrant to China, the world's largest car market, Audi remains the best-selling premium car brand although it is rapidly losing ground to newer car models from Daimler's Mercedes-Benz. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.